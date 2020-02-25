DEX (DEX) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $850,277.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02819253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00138104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

