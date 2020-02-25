Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Diageo has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

