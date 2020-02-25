Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $0.46

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,429,468 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.