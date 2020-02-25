Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00481327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.80 or 0.06388041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

