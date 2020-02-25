DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $11.36 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $11.36 million and $112,042.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.01031179 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023113 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,575,627 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

