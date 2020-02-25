Digitex Futures Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.02546483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00129009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

