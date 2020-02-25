DIMCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $267,568.00 and $420.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.