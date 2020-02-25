Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of DIN opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

