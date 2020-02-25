Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $124,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,165 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

