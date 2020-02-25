Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 252,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

