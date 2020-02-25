Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 9,311 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

