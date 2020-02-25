Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

NYSE AMP opened at $164.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

