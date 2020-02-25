Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 152.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 122.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

