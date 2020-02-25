Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 23,350 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aaron’s worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

