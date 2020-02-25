Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 49,908 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.60%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

