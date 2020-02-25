Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys Shares of 36,953 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $734,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $362,406,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

