Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

