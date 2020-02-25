Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,024 shares during the period. Hess Midstream Partners accounts for 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

NYSE:HESM opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

