Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $203.11 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.