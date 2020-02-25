Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,071,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

