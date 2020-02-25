Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

