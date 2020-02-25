Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 559,178 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,939,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 432,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

