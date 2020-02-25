Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 359.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

