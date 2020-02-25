Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $1,389,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,250 shares of company stock worth $7,496,483. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.