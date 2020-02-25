Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113,467 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,137,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,131,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

