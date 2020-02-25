Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $34.40 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 163,229 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up approximately 5.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

