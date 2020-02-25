Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.