Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

