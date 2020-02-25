Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $250.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average is $259.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

