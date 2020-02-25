Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises approximately 2.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $490,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

L3Harris stock opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $156.90 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

