Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

