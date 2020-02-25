Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 1,156 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

