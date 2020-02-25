Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

