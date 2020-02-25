Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 5,211 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,598,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $178.27 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day moving average is $206.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

