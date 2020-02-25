Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

