Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth $8,841,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

