Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

