Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 11,074 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

