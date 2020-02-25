Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $315.09 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average is $358.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.