Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

