Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 25,693 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 6.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

