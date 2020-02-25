Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 29,107 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,107 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

