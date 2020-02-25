Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 38,957 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,957 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 2.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Mplx worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $34.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

