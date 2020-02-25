Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 50,030 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of USA Compression Partners worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

