Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 745 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $567.10 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.27 and a 200 day moving average of $562.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

