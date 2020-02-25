DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $552,118.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

