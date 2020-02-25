DogeCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $32,832.00 and $50.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00333172 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018961 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

