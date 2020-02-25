Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $303.14 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, C-Patex, Bitbns and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $303.14 million and approximately $164.40 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00758561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007000 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027981 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,475,354,263 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, Bits Blockchain, ZB.COM, Novaexchange, Indodax, Livecoin, FreiExchange, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Mercatox, Robinhood, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bleutrade, QBTC, HitBTC, Upbit, cfinex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, BX Thailand, Koineks, Graviex, Kraken, CoinEx, Coinsquare, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, CoinFalcon, Ovis, C-CEX, Crex24, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

