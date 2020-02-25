Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,823. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.