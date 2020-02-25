Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $7,067,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.